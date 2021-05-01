© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Education
COVID-19 Coverage
The latest on COVID-19 in Arizona.

Yuma High School District Closing Pandemic Year and Looking Ahead

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published May 1, 2021 at 12:49 PM MST
arizona_edition_logo.jpeg

As the first full academic year within the pandemic comes to an end for teachers and students we speak with Gina Thompson, Superintendent of Yuma Union High School District. We’ll talk about lessons of resilience and citizenship, upcoming graduation ceremonies, and what looks to be an ambitious summer school schedule and hiring season.  

Unlike last year, local high school graduates can look forward to walking the line in ceremonies this year – albeit with limited guests - and Yuma Union High School District, the body responsible for educating 11,000 students is looking ahead to more that is closer to normal in the year ahead. 

Gina Thompson, Superintendent of Yuma Union High School District speaks with host Lou Gum on this week's Arizona Edition.

  Yuma Union High School District

Tags

EducationYuma Union High School DistrictHigh SchoolGraduationEducationArizona EditionArizona EducationCOVID-19YUHSDArizona schoolsCOVID-19 vaccineGina Thompson
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content