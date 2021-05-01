Yuma High School District Closing Pandemic Year and Looking Ahead

As the first full academic year within the pandemic comes to an end for teachers and students we speak with Gina Thompson, Superintendent of Yuma Union High School District. We’ll talk about lessons of resilience and citizenship, upcoming graduation ceremonies, and what looks to be an ambitious summer school schedule and hiring season.

Unlike last year, local high school graduates can look forward to walking the line in ceremonies this year – albeit with limited guests - and Yuma Union High School District, the body responsible for educating 11,000 students is looking ahead to more that is closer to normal in the year ahead.

Gina Thompson, Superintendent of Yuma Union High School District speaks with host Lou Gum on this week's Arizona Edition.

Yuma Union High School District