City of Yuma Inauguration
Left to right: Mayor Nicholls; Councilmembers Craft, Knight, and Wright; and Judge Coil
Mayor Nicholls Inauguration
Mayor Nicholls Inaugural Speech
Inauguration at the Yuma Historic Theatre
Inauguration at the Yuma Historic Theatre
Councilman Craft Inauguration
Councilman Craft Inaugural Speech
Councilman Knight Inauguration
Councilman Knight Inaugural Speech
Councilman Wright Inauguration
Councilman Wright Inaugural Speech
Judge Coil Inauguration
Judge Coil Inaugural Speech
Yuma Fire Department
Yuma Fire Department
Arizona Edition - Arizona Court of Appeals Judge Andrew W. Gould recently swore in new Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls, Councilmembers William Craft, Gary Knight, and Gary Wright, and Presiding Municipal Judge James Coil at the Yuma Historic Theatre in the city's downtown. KAWC's Michelle Faust reports...(originally aired 010814).
This piece was featured in the January 8th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.