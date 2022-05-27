Aaron Lieberman suspends campaign for Arizona governor

Former Arizona state representative Aaron Lieberman has suspended his campaign to be the next governor of Arizona.

Lieberman, who served in Legislative District 28 in the Phoenix area, was one of three Democrats running.

In a released statement, Lieberman said “I got into this race because I care deeply about the future of Arizona, and I believe I have the skills and experience needed to help make this great state even better as the next Governor. While that confidence remains, it is clear to me that there’s just not a realistic path forward in this race this year, and I owe it to all the people who have so generously supported our campaign to be honest with them about what the path ahead would look like."

"Electing a Democratic governor and ensuring that Kari Lake gets nowhere near the governor’s office will be a top priority of mine over the next few months." he continued. "For every person who supported this campaign, in so many different ways, I will be forever grateful.”

Lieberman's departure leaves Katie Hobbs, the current Secretary of State, and Marco Lopez, a former mayor of Nogales, as the remaining Democrats in the field.

On the Republican side, former Phoenix TV news anchor Kari Lake, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson and former Congressman Matt Salmon lead business owner Scott Neely and Paola Tulliani-Zen. Steve Gaynor dropped out of the race April 28.