Aaron Lieberman suspends campaign for Arizona governor

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 27, 2022 at 6:38 PM MST
Former Arizona state representative Aaron Lieberman has suspended his campaign to be the next governor of Arizona.

Lieberman, who served in Legislative District 28 in the Phoenix area, was one of three Democrats running.

In a released statement, Lieberman said “I got into this race because I care deeply about the future of Arizona, and I believe I have the skills and experience needed to help make this great state even better as the next Governor. While that confidence remains, it is clear to me that there’s just not a realistic path forward in this race this year, and I owe it to all the people who have so generously supported our campaign to be honest with them about what the path ahead would look like."

"Electing a Democratic governor and ensuring that Kari Lake gets nowhere near the governor’s office will be a top priority of mine over the next few months." he continued. "For every person who supported this campaign, in so many different ways, I will be forever grateful.” 

Lieberman's departure leaves Katie Hobbs, the current Secretary of State, and Marco Lopez, a former mayor of Nogales, as the remaining Democrats in the field.

On the Republican side, former Phoenix TV news anchor Kari Lake, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson and former Congressman Matt Salmon lead business owner Scott Neely and Paola Tulliani-Zen. Steve Gaynor dropped out of the race April 28.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
