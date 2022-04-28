© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The Field from KAWC

The Field: Democrat Katie Hobbs on her run for Governor and Republican Justin Olson on his run for the U.S. Senate

Published April 28, 2022 at 1:26 PM MST
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

This week we speak with one of three women seeking to lead the state from the governor's office.

Democrat Katie Hobbs tells The Filed how her past led her to public service, and how that history could improve the state's future.

And we hear from United States Senate candidate Justin Olson, a Republican who says he is focused the border crisis and individual rights.

We'll also update listeners on the latest political news and talk about the one thing you'll need to take with you to the polls to cast your ballot.

Tags

The Field from KAWC Arizona primaryKatie HobbsArizona Corporation CommissionArizona Senate Race
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Latest Episodes