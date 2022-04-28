The Field: Democrat Katie Hobbs on her run for Governor and Republican Justin Olson on his run for the U.S. Senate

This week we speak with one of three women seeking to lead the state from the governor's office.

Democrat Katie Hobbs tells The Filed how her past led her to public service, and how that history could improve the state's future.

And we hear from United States Senate candidate Justin Olson, a Republican who says he is focused the border crisis and individual rights.

We'll also update listeners on the latest political news and talk about the one thing you'll need to take with you to the polls to cast your ballot.