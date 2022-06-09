© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Nicholls, Watts talk border, public safety, affordable housing at Yuma mayoral forum

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM MST
Yuma mayoral forum 2022.jpeg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma Councilwoman Karen Watts, right, speaks during a mayoral forum at Arizona Western College on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Mayor Doug Nicholls joined by Zoom as he was feeling ill.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and Councilwoman Karen Watts talked about how they would improve Yuma at a mayoral candidate forum Thursday morning.

Mayor Nicholls and Councilwoman Watts gave their pitches to lead Yuma if elected in November.

Nicholls is seeking a third term. Watts is completing her first term on the council.

Yuma Chamber officials said Nicholls was feeling ill and he joined the forum over Zoom.

Nicholls focused on continuing his leadership, including keeping Yuma residents safe as high numbers of migrants continue to come to the border.

Watts said Yuma needs new leadership that is focused on retaining public safety officers and addressing climate change.

“Anytime I can get my word out there and communicate how I want my leadership to change what’s going on and make Yuma a better place I’m going to take the opportunity to do it,” she told KAWC.

The forum was sponsored by the Yuma Chamber of Commerce and held at Arizona Western College. A candidate forum for the Yuma City Council candidates was held Tuesday night at AWC.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
