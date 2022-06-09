Nicholls, Watts talk border, public safety, affordable housing at Yuma mayoral forum

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and Councilwoman Karen Watts talked about how they would improve Yuma at a mayoral candidate forum Thursday morning.

Mayor Nicholls and Councilwoman Watts gave their pitches to lead Yuma if elected in November.

Nicholls is seeking a third term. Watts is completing her first term on the council.

Yuma Chamber officials said Nicholls was feeling ill and he joined the forum over Zoom.

Nicholls focused on continuing his leadership, including keeping Yuma residents safe as high numbers of migrants continue to come to the border.

Watts said Yuma needs new leadership that is focused on retaining public safety officers and addressing climate change.

“Anytime I can get my word out there and communicate how I want my leadership to change what’s going on and make Yuma a better place I’m going to take the opportunity to do it,” she told KAWC.

The forum was sponsored by the Yuma Chamber of Commerce and held at Arizona Western College. A candidate forum for the Yuma City Council candidates was held Tuesday night at AWC.