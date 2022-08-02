© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Yuma voters to elect mayor, 3 councilmembers

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM MST
yuma_city_hall.jpg
KAWC
/

Voters will decide the future of Yuma city leadership in today’s elections.

For them, campaign season ends tonight.

There are seven candidates for three at-large seats on the Yuma City Council. If any receive 50 percent of the vote plus one, they win a seat. Those finishing below 50 percent will advance to the general election – two per seat.

That means one person could get the required number of votes and the next four top vote getters would move on to the general.

The candidates are William Craft, Gary Knight, Arturo Morales, Robert Scarborough, Carol Smith, Edward Thomas and Nicolle Wilkinson

The Yuma mayoral race between incumbent Doug Nicholls and councilmember Karen Watts will also likely be decided tonight based on the 50 percent plus one threshold.

—-
Stay tuned to KAWC for complete election coverage.

News
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content