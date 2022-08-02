Yuma voters to elect mayor, 3 councilmembers

Voters will decide the future of Yuma city leadership in today’s elections.

For them, campaign season ends tonight.

There are seven candidates for three at-large seats on the Yuma City Council. If any receive 50 percent of the vote plus one, they win a seat. Those finishing below 50 percent will advance to the general election – two per seat.

That means one person could get the required number of votes and the next four top vote getters would move on to the general.

The candidates are William Craft, Gary Knight, Arturo Morales, Robert Scarborough, Carol Smith, Edward Thomas and Nicolle Wilkinson

The Yuma mayoral race between incumbent Doug Nicholls and councilmember Karen Watts will also likely be decided tonight based on the 50 percent plus one threshold.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for complete election coverage.