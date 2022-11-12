Adrian Fontes defeats election denier Finchem in Arizona secretary of state race

Democrat Adrian Fontes defeated his election denier Republican opponent Mark Finchem in the race for Arizona's secretary of state.

Just after about 8:25 p.m. Friday, CNN projected Fontes as the winner for Arizona's top elections post. Minutes later, The Associated Press called the loss for Finchem, who attended a rally in Washington, D.C., just before the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack and who has said Joe Biden did not win in Arizona.

12 News' Brahm Resnick reported that Fontes will be the first Latino in 48 years elected to one of Arizona's executive offices and only the second in state history along with former Gov. Raúl Castro.

In a released statement Friday night, Fontes said "I am honored to be presumptively elected Arizona's next Secretary of State. I will make it my mission to bring us closer together than we have been during these last few years. The America of tomorrow can be a place where being an American is more important than your political party. We must embrace dignity for our fellow human beings and work to become Americans who respect our neighbors, regardless of how they vote. I promise to always honor and defend the ideal of fair and honest elections with the voters of Arizona and I will help reignite the flame of unity in our Republic. Thank you all so much. Let’s get to work."

—-

