The Field: State Senate Candidates on Water, Fontes on AG Run

Controversy came to Legislative District 23 recently when a Tucson state representative leveled accusations against one of Yuma County’s state lawmakers.

This week on The Field from KAWC, we take a closer look at the conflict between Brian Fernandez and his colleague, Alma Hernandez.

Then, in a pair of conversations with both candidates recorded before the Hernandez accusation was made, we’ll hear more about their positions on major issues, with a focus on what the state can do to address overuse of Colorado River water.

We'll hear from Fernandez and his Republican opponent Gary Garcia Snyder.

We'll also have new poll number and talk to Arizona Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes. The Democrat trails in recent polling but just got a boost from a national publication.

This version of The Field includes extended conversations with our guests that were edited to fit the shorter run time of the broadcast version.

