Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
The Field from KAWC

The Field: State Senate Candidates on Water, Fontes on AG Run

Published September 22, 2022 at 9:28 AM MST
The Field from KAWC

Controversy came to Legislative District 23 recently when a Tucson state representative leveled accusations against one of Yuma County’s state lawmakers.

This week on The Field from KAWC, we take a closer look at the conflict between Brian Fernandez and his colleague, Alma Hernandez.

Then, in a pair of conversations with both candidates recorded before the Hernandez accusation was made, we’ll hear more about their positions on major issues, with a focus on what the state can do to address overuse of Colorado River water.
We'll hear from Fernandez and his Republican opponent Gary Garcia Snyder.

We'll also have new poll number and talk to Arizona Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes. The Democrat trails in recent polling but just got a boost from a national publication.

This version of The Field includes extended conversations with our guests that were edited to fit the shorter run time of the broadcast version.

Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
