Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
San Luis to receive funding from national award

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 10, 2023 at 11:06 PM MST
U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva has recognized San Luis, Ariz. for a national grant.

Congressman Grijalva on Monday announced San Luis and Douglas as U.S. Department of Transportation funding recipients for the Thriving Communities program.

It gives two years of free technical assistance to underserved communities to help identify, develop and deliver transportation projects under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Biden administration recently announced $21.15 million to help 64 communities, including San Luis and Douglas.

The Thriving Communities Program is one of the USDOT programs covered under the Biden Administration’s Justice 40 Initiative.

