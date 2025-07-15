Registration begins this week for Yuma Union High School District

The Yuma Union High School District will be starting the new school year soon on Tuesday, July 29. As families work through their back-to-school checklists, there's one simple but fundamental item they oughtn't forget: registering for school.

Any students planning to attend a YUHSD high school this fall are expected to register. Registration is divided into separate days by cohort and will take place at each school site.

YUHSD has provided the following registration days and times for each cohort:

YUHSD REGISTRATION HOURS



Thursday, July 17

Seniors (Cohort 2026) Last names A-L:

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Last names M-Z:

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Monday, July 21

Sophomores (Cohort 2028) Last names A-L:

12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Last names M-Z:

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, July 18

Juniors (Cohort 2027) Last names A-L:

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Last names M-Z:

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 22

Freshmen (Cohort 2029) Last Names A-L:

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Last names M-Z:

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.





Somerton High School will conduct registration beginning July 18, following the above listed last names and times. Vista High School and Strategies for Success will conduct registration for all students in all grades during the above times.

Parents registering siblings in separate cohorts, however, may come on a single day and register all children at the same time.

YUHSD's press released noted that "families who completed online enrollment for their incoming freshman (Class of 2029) do NOT need to complete forms again. However, they should still attend in-person registration to complete the final steps in the process."

To help expedite the registration process for families, numerous forms will be available on their school website or YumaUnion.org in advance. Packets of forms for each school can be accessed by visiting the school's respective website and clicking the registration image on the home page.

Students and parents can also save time in line at registration by prepaying fees online and bringing in a printed receipt. Online fee payments can be made on all school websites through MySchool Bucks.

Returning YUHSD students should be prepared to:



Verify parent/guardian residency (see residency section in registration packets).

Pay picture ID fee ($20). All students are required to have an ID while on campus.

Pay for elective course fees at the webstore.

Pay for any equipment that wasn't returned the previous year.

New students who haven't completed the enrollment process will need to contact their school and set up an appointment. A list of documents needed for enrollment can be found in the boundaries enrollment section of YumaUnion.org.

The first day of school is Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Classes begin at 7:40 a.m. at Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, Somerton and Yuma while San Luis starts at 7:30 a.m. and Vista begins at 8:30 a.m.

Students who wish to take part in distance learning for the 2025-26 school year are welcome to enroll in Yuma Online Distance Academy (YODA). Visit the YODA page here or contact a counselor for more information.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

