Yuma School District One receives $8M grant to replace school at YPG

It's official: after 72 years, James D. Price Elementary School is getting replaced.

On Friday, Arizona officials announced that Yuma School District One has been awarded an $8,030,235 grant from the Department of Defense to replace the school.

Located within the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, Price Elementary serves over 125 military students who live near the base or whose parents commute to it.

Since at least 2020, District One has targeted the school for replacement due to issues with the aging facility, including ceiling damage in various classrooms and a loud rooftop air conditioner. The school also lacks a cafeteria.

“For many years, the James D. Price Elementary community at Yuma Proving Ground has anticipated the construction of a new facility. Yuma School District One is proud to announce that this long-awaited vision is now becoming a reality,” Price Secretary Dawn Marie Nimesgern told Sen. Mark Kelly's office.

The new school will have a kitchen to prepare hot lunches as well as a larger auditorium for indoor structured activities, plus dedicated art and music rooms. The school's design will also be modernized to improve security and student experience. Construction’s expected to begin February 2026.

“The new, modern school will represent far more than a construction project—it will be a significant investment in the future of our students and a testament to the enduring strength of our community," Nimesgern continued. "The new facility will embody the resilience of our students, the dedication of our educators, and the steadfast support of our community, serving as a lasting source of pride and opportunity for generations to come. Thanks to this funding and the tireless efforts from Senators Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly, our students at Price will finally have the learning environment they deserve and our teachers will have the resources to do their jobs effectively.”

A joint release from Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego affirmed the need for the school.

“Military families deserve good schools where kids can learn and be set up for success," Kelly said. "This grant will fix critical infrastructure needs at James D. Price Elementary School, so that students from kindergarten to fifth grade can finally have the classrooms and resources they need."

“Military children deserve a safe place to go to school and learn – not one that is crumbling," Gallego said. "I fought to secure this funding because students deserve safe classrooms, teachers deserve the resources to do their jobs – things they should have already had all along. Rebuilding this school isn’t just about fixing walls and roofs, it’s about investing in the future of our kids and strengthening this community for years to come.”

Congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona's 9th Congressional District also issued a release in which he expressed pleasure for the news.

"This important funding will ensure students, teachers and staff have a safe and modern learning environment they deserve by replacing an aging infrastructure that has strained the elementary school for years," he said. "Every child deserves a safe and supportive place to learn. Strong schools are the foundation of a strong community. This investment will give students the space and facilities they need to strive, and I am pleased to announce this critical award."

According to previous reporting from YPG's Public Affairs Office, the new school will likely be built just north of Price's current location.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

