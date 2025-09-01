District One celebrates perfect scores for 37 students

Last week, Yuma School District One recognized 37 students for earning perfect scores on Arizona's Academic Standards Assessment (AASA) in Mathematics and English Language Arts for the 2024-2025 school year.

Each spring, Arizona public schools administer the state standardized assessment to students in 3rd through 8th grade. These grade-level tests are one way students can demonstrate mastery of reading, writing and mathematics. Perfect scores aren't required to indicate mastery, but District One views them as demonstrations of excellent achievement and outstanding knowledge in the subjects.

“Earning a perfect score on state assessments reflects not only exceptional skill in math and language arts, but also the dedication of our teachers and families who support them every day,” said District One Superintendent Denis Ponder. “We are proud to celebrate their achievements and look forward to seeing all they will accomplish in the future."

Given the accomplishment, the district celebrated the students' perfect scores at a special Student Achievement Recognition event on Thursday, Aug. 21. Ponder presented students and teachers with certificates of achievement and gift cards to Cold Stone Creamery. The gift cards were provided courtesy of a donation from Avenir Financial.

Among the 37 students celebrated, District One highlighted several notable achievements:

Perfect Score on Math Three Years in a Row



Ethan Kinsey, a 5th grader at Desert Mesa Elementary in Villarreal's class.

Perfect Score on Math Two Years in a Row



Kayson Bacon, a 4th grader at Sunrise Elementary in Diaz's class.

Arturo Ibanez, a 4th grader at James B. Rolle Elementary in Tyler's class.

Lawrence Nolasco, a 4th grader at C.W. McGraw Elementary in Vargas' class.

Dylan Rascon, a 4th grader at James B. Rolle Elementary in Weber's class.

Perfect Score on ELA and Math - 2024/2025



Stella Shangraw, a 4th grader at Mary A. Otondo Elementary in Colegrove's class.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

