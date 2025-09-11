© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Gila Vista Jr. High receives new bikes to kick off after-school outdoors program

KAWC | By Sisko Stargazer
Published September 11, 2025 at 6:24 AM MST
A dozen bikes were donated to Gila Vista Junior High last Thursday.
Yuma School District One
Folks from nonprofit Wheel Fun unloaded new bikes and bicycling equipment as they made their donation.
Yuma School District One
Gila Vista Junior High students and staff gathered for a group photo with members of Wheel Fun.
Yuma School District One

Gila Vista Junior High students will be getting to enjoy more of the outdoors soon.

Last week, nonprofit Wheel Fun donated 12 bicycles along with necessary safety and repair equipment to the school.

According to Yuma School District One, the donation officially launches Gila Vista's after-school program encouraging students to unplug from electronic devices and explore the outdoors.

The program kicked off Thursday morning when Wheel Fun brought in a trailer full of new bikes, helmets, hydration packs and additional gear arrived. Coaches, school administrators and students gathered outside to celebrate the arrival.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wheel Fun to bring this incredible opportunity to our students,” said Gila Vista Principal Frank Nunez. “This program aligns perfectly with our mission to expand learning beyond the classroom, promoting physical activity, healthy habits, and a sense of community.”

Wheel Fun, a nonprofit organization founded in Arizona's Verde Valley, provides bicycles to schools like Gila Vista so that underserved rural Arizona youth can enjoy free mountain biking programs. By combining expert coaching, school support and hands-on experiences, Wheel Fun aims to create community, improve mental and physical health, and foster a love for the outdoors in youth.

The program at Gila Vista has yet to be named, but the students are now adventure ready.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
