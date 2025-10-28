AWC board announces preferred candidate for college president

The Arizona Western College District Governing Board announced Monday their intention consider a sole preferred candidate for the position of college president. And her name is Dr. Reetika Dhawan.

The news comes on the heels of AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr's announcement that he'll be retiring by the end of the academic year, effective July 2026.

The board has not yet taken formal action in replacing Corr, but plans to hold candidate forums and a formal interview next month.

“This direction is not taken lightly and comes after much conversation and reflection on how the board can best support the historic growth of the college, and all the progress made across the district,” said Governing Board President Dennis Booth. “We also really care about ensuring stability considering various pressures and rapid change in higher education trends. We are considering Dr. Dhawan’s candidacy with a deep sense of responsibility for the students, the families, our employees, and the communities we are elected to serve.”

College faculty, staff, students and community members have been invited to participate in any of the following candidate town hall events, which will be open to both internal and external audiences:



Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m., Yuma Campus, Matador Activity Center (MAC) 106

Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m., Yuma Campus, Matador Activity Center (MAC) 106

Thursday, Nov. 6 at 9 a.m., San Luis Learning Center

Thursday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m., Parker Learning Center

AWC Chief Human Resources Officer Kathy Ocampo will be moderating conversations with Dhawan at all four town halls. Audience members will have a chance to contribute written questions.

If anyone is unable to attend a town hall but would like to ask a question for the governing board to consider, they can send their questions to PresidentTransition@azwestern.edu.

“As part of the vetting process, we sincerely hope you will come to one of the forums to listen to Dr. Dhawan’s presentation, to hear her answer questions about the position, and to ask your own questions," said Governing Board Secretary Olivia Zepeda. "We are very inspired and energized by Dr. Dhawan’s teaching roots, and her demonstrated leadership."

According to AWC's release, the board reflected on Dhawan's journey while considering her as their sole preferred candidate.

Dhawan began teaching in 2001, instructing students in math and physics. She joined the college in 2008 and served as a professor for 12 years. In 2017, she began the transition to administration as dean of career and technical education.

Today, Dhawan is vice president of Workforce and Healthcare Programs at AWC and CEO of the Entrepreneurial College.

"... Dr. Dhawan has demonstrated an unwavering belief in the power of education to change lives," the college release reads. "Her leadership is rooted in faculty collaboration, shared governance, and student success. Throughout her career, Dr. Dhawan has combined academic integrity with innovation, expanding AWC’s reach through new programs, partnerships, and transformative grants. At her core, she remains an educator who values the art of teaching and the shared commitment of faculty and staff who make AWC’s mission possible."

Booth noted that Dhawan's experience in the classroom, leadership and transformation of CTE at the college "make her our leading candidate for consideration to steer AWC into the future."

Per AWC, any formal action by the board will take place after the November town halls and candidate interview.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

