Is your family hungry? Gadsden School District is here to help

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also known as food stamps, are still unavailable due to the federal government shutdown, but Gadsden Elementary School District #32 is lending a helping hand.

To help ease the strain on families, the GESD governing board has approved the distribution of weekend lunches and snacks at Southwest Junior High School and San Luis Middle School. Families need not be enrolled in the district to accept help.

“The strength of our district has always come from our unity,” said Board President Luis Marquez. “As a community, we stand together to make sure our students and families feel supported.”

The first meals were served on Saturday, Nov. 1, but the schools will continue serving lunches every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for all children under the age of 18.

“This effort is one more example of how we put our families first,” said Board Member Liliana Arroyo. “In challenging times, we remain committed to the well-being and health of all students in our community.”

GESD will also continue to provide nutritious meals to students throughout the school week through its regular food service programs. According to the district, these programs ensure that every child continues to have access to healthy and balanced meals.

Families who need additional support can contact their school office for information about local meal programs and community resources.

“We understand this situation brings uncertainty for many families,” said Superintendent Lizette Esparza. “Our priority is to ensure that every child continues to receive the nutrition and care they need, regardless of circumstances.”

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.