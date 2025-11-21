© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Congresswoman Grijalva receives U.S. House committee assignments

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 21, 2025 at 12:51 AM MST
U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva is officially sworn in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.
C-SPAN
U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva is officially sworn in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva has received her committee assignments in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congresswoman Grijalva announced Thursday that she has been appointed to the House Committee on Education and Workforce and the House Committee on Natural Resources.

In a released statement, Grijalva said "I am honored to be appointed by Leader (Hakeem) Jeffries and the House Democratic Caucus to serve on the House Committee on Education and Workforce and the House Committee on Natural Resources. As a mother of three and a former (Tucson) school board member for more than two decades, I will fight to reverse the Trump Administration’s attacks on public education and champion strong investments in our schools, educators, and students. I will also stand up for workers’ rights – including the right to organize and collectively bargain for fair wages and safe working conditions. I am proud to continue my father (Raúl)’s legacy on the House Natural Resources Committee, working to protect our precious lands and ensuring that tribal communities have their sovereignty and voices respected.”

Congresswoman Grijalva served on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board from 2002 to 2022.

She said her appointment to the House Natural Resources Committee "carries particular meaning as she continues the legacy of her late father, former U.S. Representative Raúl Grijalva, who chaired the Committee."
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
