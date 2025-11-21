Congresswoman Grijalva receives U.S. House committee assignments

U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva has received her committee assignments in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congresswoman Grijalva announced Thursday that she has been appointed to the House Committee on Education and Workforce and the House Committee on Natural Resources.

In a released statement, Grijalva said "I am honored to be appointed by Leader (Hakeem) Jeffries and the House Democratic Caucus to serve on the House Committee on Education and Workforce and the House Committee on Natural Resources. As a mother of three and a former (Tucson) school board member for more than two decades, I will fight to reverse the Trump Administration’s attacks on public education and champion strong investments in our schools, educators, and students. I will also stand up for workers’ rights – including the right to organize and collectively bargain for fair wages and safe working conditions. I am proud to continue my father (Raúl)’s legacy on the House Natural Resources Committee, working to protect our precious lands and ensuring that tribal communities have their sovereignty and voices respected.”

Congresswoman Grijalva served on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board from 2002 to 2022.

She said her appointment to the House Natural Resources Committee "carries particular meaning as she continues the legacy of her late father, former U.S. Representative Raúl Grijalva, who chaired the Committee."