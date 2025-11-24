© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Claudia González Jiménez appointed to Yuma County Superior Court

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 24, 2025 at 9:46 AM MST
Judge Claudia González Jiménez of the Yuma County Superior Court
Provided photo.
Judge Claudia González Jiménez of the Yuma County Superior Court

A new judge has been appointed to the Yuma County Superior Court by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Judge Claudia González Jiménez has served as a commissioner and judge pro tempore on the court since 2021.

A commissioner handles specific assigned cases and uncontested matters, according to the Arizona Supreme Court. A judge pro tempore is assigned to perform the duties of a judge on a temporary basis.

González Jiménez began her legal career with the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project, She later served in the Yuma County Attorney’s Office and the Yuma County Office of the Legal Defender prior to joining the bench.

In a released statement, Gov. Hobbs said “Judge González Jiménez brings a valuable perspective to the court, having been both a prosecutor and a defense attorney. Not only has she demonstrated a strong sense of justice throughout her career, but also a deep understanding of and care for the people of Yuma County. I am proud to appoint her to this new role where she will undoubtedly continue her exemplary service on their behalf.”

Judge González Jiménez’s appointment fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lawrence Kenworthy.

Hobbs said that under Arizona’s Constitution, Superior Court judges in counties with populations of less than 250,000 people are elected by the voters. Vacancies created by the establishment of a new division or by the retirement or resignation of a judge are filled by gubernatorial appointment until the next general election.
Tags
News Yuma County Superior Court
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content