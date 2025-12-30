Arizona Western College Women's Soccer's Asa Yamazaki signs with UCLA

A second women's soccer player at Arizona Western College in Yuma has signed with a major Division I college soccer program.

UCLA announced that midfielder Asa Yamazaki of Tokyo, Japan will play for the Bruins next season.

At AWC, Yamazaki was recently named to the NJCAA DI All-American Third Team. AWC Matadors Athletics officials said Yamazaki finished her sophomore season with eight goals including one game winner and seven assists.

Yamazaki was named to the NJCAA DI All-American Second Team in 2024.

She joins Linka Ono, also a midfielder from Tokyo, who signed with LSU in November.