© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arizona Western College Women's Soccer's Asa Yamazaki signs with UCLA

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 30, 2025 at 10:59 AM MST
Two-time NJCAA All-American Asa Yamazaki of Arizona Western College in Yuma has signed to play at UCLA.
x.com/UCLAWSoccer
Two-time NJCAA All-American Asa Yamazaki of Arizona Western College in Yuma has signed to play at UCLA.

A second women's soccer player at Arizona Western College in Yuma has signed with a major Division I college soccer program.

UCLA announced that midfielder Asa Yamazaki of Tokyo, Japan will play for the Bruins next season.

At AWC, Yamazaki was recently named to the NJCAA DI All-American Third Team. AWC Matadors Athletics officials said Yamazaki finished her sophomore season with eight goals including one game winner and seven assists.

Yamazaki was named to the NJCAA DI All-American Second Team in 2024.

She joins Linka Ono, also a midfielder from Tokyo, who signed with LSU in November.
Tags
News Arizona Western CollegeAWC MatadorsMatadors AthleticsLady MatadorsMatador Women's SoccerWomen's Soccer Matadors
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content