Grijalva to hold constituent office hours at Somerton City Hall

Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva is beginning the new year by holding office hours across her congressional district.

This is the first time she’s offering constituents an opportunity to meet with her staff since she was elected in September.

Grijalva’s swearing-in was delayed until November, a setback she has said limited her ability to hire staff and begin providing constituent services in the weeks following the election.

In an interview with KAWC in December, Grijalva said she was working to meet with residents throughout her district, including in Yuma. She said the delay in her swearing-in postponed her office’s operations, including the start of regular office hours.

“Because of the delay in my swearing-in, other things have been delayed, including office hours. Everyone on our staff just got an email last week,” Grijalva said. “My goal is to have office hours in Yuma County, in several locations over several days,” Grijalva said in a December interview.

It had previously been unclear whether Grijalva would continue using the same Somerton office where her late father, Rep. Raúl Grijalva, held office hours and met with constituents.

However, the congresswoman’s latest announcement indicates her staff will meet with constituents at Somerton City Hall, located just across the street from her father’s former office.

Office hours in Yuma County are scheduled for Jan. 28 at Somerton City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff will be available to assist residents with a range of federal services, including Social Security and Medicare issues, passport applications, and IRS-related concerns. Veteran Administration and Citizen an Immigration Services will also be offered.

Constituent office hours are intended to help residents navigate federal agencies and address concerns related to government services.