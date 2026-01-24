Arizonans paying more due to inflation under Trump state Democrats say

Arizona families paid about $1,569 more in 2025 due to inflation in Trump's first year in office, according to a report from the Joint Economic Committee.

U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego were joined by their fellow Arizona Democrats and Congressmembers Adelita Grijalva, Yassmin Ansari and Greg Stanton to say that the report shows Trump has failed on his campaign promise to "lower prices on Day One."

Trump has called affordability "a Democrat hoax."

In a released statement, Sen. Kelly said “Families across Arizona are doing everything they can to stay afloat, but they’re still paying more for housing, groceries, health care, and everyday necessities. Donald Trump promised to lower costs for working families. Instead, he called the very real affordability crisis a ‘hoax’ while his policies have driven prices up and left Arizonans paying over $1,500 more in just one year. That’s money families should be spending on groceries, rent and saving for the future, not covering higher costs caused by bad policy.”

Grijalva, whose congressional district includes southern Yuma County said “Arizona families are paying the price for broken promises and reckless economic policies. Instead of lowering costs, Trump’s tariffs and economic chaos have driven up the price of housing, transportation, food, and health care—leaving working people and families stretched thinner every day.”

Kelly said the Joint Economic Committee used Consumer Price Index data through this past December and household spending data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.