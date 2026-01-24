© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizonans paying more due to inflation under Trump state Democrats say

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published January 24, 2026 at 11:15 AM MST
iStockphoto.com

Arizona families paid about $1,569 more in 2025 due to inflation in Trump's first year in office, according to a report from the Joint Economic Committee.

U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego were joined by their fellow Arizona Democrats and Congressmembers Adelita Grijalva, Yassmin Ansari and Greg Stanton to say that the report shows Trump has failed on his campaign promise to "lower prices on Day One."

Trump has called affordability "a Democrat hoax."

In a released statement, Sen. Kelly said “Families across Arizona are doing everything they can to stay afloat, but they’re still paying more for housing, groceries, health care, and everyday necessities. Donald Trump promised to lower costs for working families. Instead, he called the very real affordability crisis a ‘hoax’ while his policies have driven prices up and left Arizonans paying over $1,500 more in just one year. That’s money families should be spending on groceries, rent and saving for the future, not covering higher costs caused by bad policy.”

Grijalva, whose congressional district includes southern Yuma County said “Arizona families are paying the price for broken promises and reckless economic policies. Instead of lowering costs, Trump’s tariffs and economic chaos have driven up the price of housing, transportation, food, and health care—leaving working people and families stretched thinner every day.”

Kelly said the Joint Economic Committee used Consumer Price Index data through this past December and household spending data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
