Yuma City Council candidates collecting signatures to get on ballot

The Yuma City Council will have at least two new faces next year.

Candidates are currently collecting signatures to qualify for the ballot. The number of signatures needed is based on registered voters from the previous election.

Since the 2024 presidential election saw a record high turnout, the number of signatures needed for Yuma candidates is 998. Candidates have until March 23 to submit signatures.

Carol Smith is the only incumbent councilmember running for re-election.

"There's still work that needs to be done that I want to be a part of," Smith told KAWC. "This council works really well together."

Among the new candidates running is Ron Van Why. He's spent his career in law enforcement, including as a Cocopah Tribal police officer and member of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Department.

"I can have a voice for others," Van Why said. "I may not do things better but I will do them differently."

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear more from these candidates. We'll be speaking with other candidates at a later date.