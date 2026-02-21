© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma City Council candidates collecting signatures to get on ballot

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM MST
KAWC spoke with Yuma Councilwoman Carol Smith, who is running for re-election, and new candidate Ron Van Why.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
The Yuma City Council will have at least two new faces next year.

Candidates are currently collecting signatures to qualify for the ballot. The number of signatures needed is based on registered voters from the previous election.

Since the 2024 presidential election saw a record high turnout, the number of signatures needed for Yuma candidates is 998. Candidates have until March 23 to submit signatures.

Carol Smith is the only incumbent councilmember running for re-election.

"There's still work that needs to be done that I want to be a part of," Smith told KAWC. "This council works really well together."

Among the new candidates running is Ron Van Why. He's spent his career in law enforcement, including as a Cocopah Tribal police officer and member of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Department.

"I can have a voice for others," Van Why said. "I may not do things better but I will do them differently."

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear more from these candidates. We'll be speaking with other candidates at a later date.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón