'Why Van Why?': Ron Van Why on why he's running for Yuma City Council

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 24, 2026 at 12:18 AM MST
Ron Van Why, 2026 candidate for Yuma City Council
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Ron Van Why, 2026 candidate for Yuma City Council

Ron Van Why is a new candidate for Yuma City Council.

At this time, potential candidates are collecting signatures to get on the ballot. Candidates have until March 23 to submit at least 998 signatures.

Van Why told KAWC he previously served as a Cocopah Tribal police officer. He has worked in customs and served 22 years as an instructor at Arizona Western College. He said he's currently an outreach instructor for the University of California, San Diego.

"I can definitely have a voice for the people that may not have that voice," he said. "I may not be able to do it better but I say I can do it different."

Van Why said if elected he would focus on public safety, infrastructure and accessibility in Yuma's public spaces.

"My life is here, my family is here." he said. "My favorite thing about Yuma is that it's still small enough that you can run into people you know."

"Teamwork is what matters," Van Why said. "You have to think about the greater good... I want to help take Yuma, Arizona to the next level."
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
