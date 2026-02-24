'Why Van Why?': Ron Van Why on why he's running for Yuma City Council

Ron Van Why is a new candidate for Yuma City Council.

At this time, potential candidates are collecting signatures to get on the ballot. Candidates have until March 23 to submit at least 998 signatures.

Van Why told KAWC he previously served as a Cocopah Tribal police officer. He has worked in customs and served 22 years as an instructor at Arizona Western College. He said he's currently an outreach instructor for the University of California, San Diego.

"I can definitely have a voice for the people that may not have that voice," he said. "I may not be able to do it better but I say I can do it different."

Van Why said if elected he would focus on public safety, infrastructure and accessibility in Yuma's public spaces.

"My life is here, my family is here." he said. "My favorite thing about Yuma is that it's still small enough that you can run into people you know."

"Teamwork is what matters," Van Why said. "You have to think about the greater good... I want to help take Yuma, Arizona to the next level."