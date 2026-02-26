Onvida Health holds beam signing for AWC Health Careers Center in Yuma

Officials from Onvida Health, Arizona Western College and Pilkington Construction gathered this morning to hold a beam signing as part of ongoing construction work on the future AWC Health Careers Center in Yuma.

The new facility will offer programs in a wide range of health fields including research, data and analytics, informatics, healthcare administration, technology, patient care and facilities. It will serve students pursuing dual credit, short-term certificates and associate degrees and university students seeking bachelor’s and higher degrees.

Ross Poppenberger, director of capital projects for Onvida, told KAWC that construction of the $39 million, 60,000-square-foot, two-story facility is scheduled to be completed in October and serving students in Spring 2027.

Onvida Health is an underwriter for KAWC.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on this project from Onvida and AWC officals.