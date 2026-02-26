© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Onvida Health holds beam signing for AWC Health Careers Center in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 26, 2026 at 9:20 AM MST
Construction workers look out on the construction site of the future Arizona Western College Health Careers Center in Yuma on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Construction workers look out on the construction site of the future Arizona Western College Health Careers Center in Yuma on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.

Officials from Onvida Health, Arizona Western College and Pilkington Construction gathered this morning to hold a beam signing as part of ongoing construction work on the future AWC Health Careers Center in Yuma.

The new facility will offer programs in a wide range of health fields including research, data and analytics, informatics, healthcare administration, technology, patient care and facilities. It will serve students pursuing dual credit, short-term certificates and associate degrees and university students seeking bachelor’s and higher degrees.

Ross Poppenberger, director of capital projects for Onvida, told KAWC that construction of the $39 million, 60,000-square-foot, two-story facility is scheduled to be completed in October and serving students in Spring 2027.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on this project from Onvida and AWC officals.
