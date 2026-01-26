Veterans in Yuma County to have new outpatient clinic in the Foothills

Construction is moving forward on a new Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in Yuma — a 30,000-square-foot facility designed to keep care closer to home for local veterans.

The clinic is expected to open in the summer of 2027. Officials say it represents a long-term partnership between the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System and Onvida Health.

Located just off Interstate 8 near the Onvida Foothills Medical Plaza, the clinic will offer primary care, women’s health, physical and occupational therapy, lab and imaging services, as well as optometry and audiology — all in one location.

For Yuma veterans, that means fewer long trips and more consistent care.

"I get all my VA health care through VA being a disabled veteran," said Brenda Smith from VFW 1763 in Yuma. "So it's going to save me trips to Tucson every year. I'll be able to get all my health care in one spot instead of multiple places."



Officials say the clinic will strengthen long-term care and continuity for veterans who have relied on distant services in the past.

Onvida Health is an underwriter for KAWC.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from Onvida Health, southern Arizona VA officials and elected officials on the future VA outpatient clinic coming next year to Yuma.