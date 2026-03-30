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Arizona Western alum Lendeborg leads Michigan to Final Four vs Arizona

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM MST
Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrates after defeating Tennessee in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Chicago.
Erin Hooley / AP
Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrates after defeating Tennessee in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Chicago.

A former men's basketball player at Arizona Western College in Yuma is leading his current team into the NCAA Tournament's Final Four next week.

ESPN reports Yaxel Lendeborg led Michigan with 27 points Sunday as the Wolverines returned to the Final Four for the first time since 2018.

Their opponent next Saturday is Arizona, who are in the Final Four for the first time since 2001. The Wildcats from Tucson are looking for the school's second national championship since 1997.

Lendeborg played for AWC from 2021-23. He is a two-time NJCAA All-American and back-to-back ACCAC Player of the Year.

Yaxel Lendeborg at Arizona Western College in Yuma.
AWC Matadors
Yaxel Lendeborg at Arizona Western College in Yuma.

The Associated Press reports Arizona opened as slight favorites — at plus-165 to win the championship, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. That was a shade ahead of Michigan, who are plus-180 after their 95-62 romp over Tennessee on Sunday.

But, in one of a few strange twists on the odds chart, the Wildcats are 1 1/2-point underdogs to Michigan in Saturday night's second semifinal.

Arizona plays Michigan Saturday at 5:49 p.m. MT in Indianapolis. You can watch the game on TNT.
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News Arizona Western CollegeArizona Western College BasketballYaxel Lendeborg
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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