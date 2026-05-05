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Yuma United FC soccer team to play in the United Premier Soccer League

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 5, 2026 at 3:18 PM MST
Yuma United FC club president Blas Gasca, center, speaks to reporters alongside the team's coaching staff at a press conference in Yuma on Friday, May 1, 2026.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma United FC club president Blas Gasca, center, speaks to reporters alongside the team's coaching staff at a press conference in Yuma on Friday, May 1, 2026.

A new semi-pro men’s soccer team is coming to Yuma.

Officials with Yuma United FC this past weekend launched with a press conference. The team will play in the United Premier Soccer League, or UPSL.

Tryouts for interested players age 16 and up will be held May 30 and 31.

"I want everyone to know that with the talent we have (in Yuma County), this is a team that’s going to put on a show, a team that’s going to do great things," Blas Gasca, Yuma United FC’s club president, said. "We have a lot of potential. We want to bring everyone into our home games.”

Gasca said Yuma United FC will begin play around September.

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Watch or listen to What's Up Yuma? Radio on Wednesday for an interview with Yuma United FC club president Blas Gasca. You can watch the livestream at 10 a.m. on the KAWC YouTube channel and our Facebook page or listen at KOFA Border Radio 94.7 FM or kawc.org
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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