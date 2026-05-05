Yuma United FC soccer team to play in the United Premier Soccer League

A new semi-pro men’s soccer team is coming to Yuma.

Officials with Yuma United FC this past weekend launched with a press conference. The team will play in the United Premier Soccer League, or UPSL.

Tryouts for interested players age 16 and up will be held May 30 and 31.

"I want everyone to know that with the talent we have (in Yuma County), this is a team that’s going to put on a show, a team that’s going to do great things," Blas Gasca, Yuma United FC’s club president, said. "We have a lot of potential. We want to bring everyone into our home games.”

Gasca said Yuma United FC will begin play around September.

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Watch or listen to What's Up Yuma? Radio on Wednesday for an interview with Yuma United FC club president Blas Gasca. You can watch the livestream at 10 a.m. on the KAWC YouTube channel and our Facebook page or listen at KOFA Border Radio 94.7 FM or kawc.org