Building An Empire event allows Yuma entrepreneurs to network

Yuma entrepreneurs were able to network and hear from local and regional business leaders recently at the Building An Empire event held at the Quechan Casino Resort near Yuma.

Speakers at the event included Jillinda Freeman, a consultant at Thrive Consulting and Coaching, LLC in Yuma; Tom Rush, Founder and Wealth Advisor of Yuma & Imperial Valley Wealth Management; Melissa Monjaraz, a loan officer with Forward Loans and AI strategist Jaramy Eugene Wilson.

The speakers shared messages to the entrepreneurs about not giving up if there are bumps in the road and not being afraid to ask for help and guidance from others.

"Your network is your net worth," said Tony Nino, the CEO of Str8 Up Driven.

Building An Empire was hosted by What's Up Yuma? Radio host Jonny Porter and Nichole Roedder, the owner of Healthy Her Women's Fitness.