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Building An Empire event allows Yuma entrepreneurs to network

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 23, 2026 at 10:23 AM MST
Legacy Patino held the Building An Empire event on May 16, 2026 for Yuma entrepreneurs to network and hear from local and regional speakers.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Legacy Patino held the Building An Empire event on May 16, 2026 for Yuma entrepreneurs to network and hear from local and regional speakers.

Yuma entrepreneurs were able to network and hear from local and regional business leaders recently at the Building An Empire event held at the Quechan Casino Resort near Yuma.

Speakers at the event included Jillinda Freeman, a consultant at Thrive Consulting and Coaching, LLC in Yuma; Tom Rush, Founder and Wealth Advisor of Yuma & Imperial Valley Wealth Management; Melissa Monjaraz, a loan officer with Forward Loans and AI strategist Jaramy Eugene Wilson.

The speakers shared messages to the entrepreneurs about not giving up if there are bumps in the road and not being afraid to ask for help and guidance from others.

"Your network is your net worth," said Tony Nino, the CEO of Str8 Up Driven.

Building An Empire was hosted by What's Up Yuma? Radio host Jonny Porter and Nichole Roedder, the owner of Healthy Her Women's Fitness.
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News entrepreneursBusinessBusiness in YumaYuma BusinessLocal BusinessSmall BusinessYuma County Business
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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