What's Up Yuma? Radio - Keeping it in the Family: The Galindos are building an Empire

Ketzalkoatzin Galindo Rinehart is a licensed tattoo artist, piercer, entrepreneur and co-owner of Empire Ink & Barber Parlor. She began tattooing and painting while still in high school to help support her family and is now eight years into her career, mentoring apprentices and building a creative space for artists in Yuma.
Aluc-tec Galindo is a barber, entrepreneur and co-owner of Empire Ink & Barber Parlor. He started cutting hair in the locker room at Gila Ridge High School before pursuing his barber license and eventually opening Empire Ink in 2024. He’s passionate about mentoring youth, training future barbers and continuing to give back to the Yuma community that helped his family along the way. The Empire Ink and Barber Parlor has featured on local news.
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.