What's Up Yuma? Radio - Jennifer Harper-Cofske talks about AWC Foundation scholarships and the AWC Hall of Fame

By Jonny Porter,
Victor Calderón
Published March 4, 2026 at 12:31 PM MST
Jennifer Harper-Cofske is the Administrative Assistant for the Arizona Western College Foundation and helps support the organization’s work removing financial barriers for students pursuing their education. She joins us to talk about the upcoming Arizona Western College Hall of Fame event and the impact the Foundation continues to have on local students and families.
To apply for scholarships, the first step is simple. Just create your admissions account and complete the AWC online application. If you're already a student, you can apply for a scholarship on AwardSpring. Remember to log in with your AWC credentials.

If you need assistance, call (928) 317-6084.

Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
