AWC student Saghey Barcenas wins national graphic design contest

Saghey Barcenas, an Arizona Western College student and co-host of the Siendo Primero podcast on KOFA Border Radio, was recently recognized as the winner of a national graphic design contest, AWC officials announced.

Barcenas was selected as the winner of the contest hosted by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) and the University of Texas’ Center for Community College Student Engagement (CCCSE). SHe received her award at the NISOD conference May 23-26 in Austin, Texas.

In a released statement, Barcenas said “As a student, it feels incredibly beautiful and exciting to see my artwork recognized in such a big way. My vision was to capture the real emotions of the student journey, from the first day of college to graduation. This achievement means the world to me, and I am deeply grateful to NISOD for this amazing experience, as well as to my family, my professors and the team at Print Services for their support.”

Siendo Primero is a podcast by and for first generation college students.