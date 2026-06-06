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AWC student Saghey Barcenas wins national graphic design contest

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 6, 2026 at 1:49 PM MST
Saghey Barcenas, an Arizona Western College student and co-host of the Siendo Primero podcast on KOFA Border Radio stands in front of her design at the 2026 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Conference May 23-26 in Austin, Texas .
Provided by AWC
Saghey Barcenas, an Arizona Western College student and co-host of the Siendo Primero podcast on KOFA Border Radio stands in front of her design at the 2026 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Conference May 23-26 in Austin, Texas .

Saghey Barcenas, an Arizona Western College student and co-host of the Siendo Primero podcast on KOFA Border Radio, was recently recognized as the winner of a national graphic design contest, AWC officials announced.

Barcenas was selected as the winner of the contest hosted by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) and the University of Texas’ Center for Community College Student Engagement (CCCSE). SHe received her award at the NISOD conference May 23-26 in Austin, Texas.

In a released statement, Barcenas said “As a student, it feels incredibly beautiful and exciting to see my artwork recognized in such a big way. My vision was to capture the real emotions of the student journey, from the first day of college to graduation. This achievement means the world to me, and I am deeply grateful to NISOD for this amazing experience, as well as to my family, my professors and the team at Print Services for their support.”

Siendo Primero is a podcast by and for first generation college students.
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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