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Yuma doctor Irfan Fazil charged with theft and fraud

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 6, 2026 at 12:22 PM MST
Dr. Irfan Fazil
biofamilyclinic.com
Dr. Irfan Fazil

A Yuma doctor is in custody at the Yuma County Detention Center on multiple charges of theft and fraud.

Irfan Fazil, a doctor at the Bio Family Clinic in Yuma, is listed on the YCDC website. Fazil was booked Wednesday morning.

Fazil is charged with conspiracy (money laundering), two counts of illegal control of an enterprise, two counts of theft and two counts of fraud.

He is listed as pending court action on a $50 million bond.

According to the BFC website, Fazil has been in private practice at Bio Family Clinic for more than 15 years. He is an internist as well as a nephrologist.
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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