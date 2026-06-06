Yuma doctor Irfan Fazil charged with theft and fraud

A Yuma doctor is in custody at the Yuma County Detention Center on multiple charges of theft and fraud.

Irfan Fazil, a doctor at the Bio Family Clinic in Yuma, is listed on the YCDC website. Fazil was booked Wednesday morning.

Fazil is charged with conspiracy (money laundering), two counts of illegal control of an enterprise, two counts of theft and two counts of fraud.

He is listed as pending court action on a $50 million bond.

According to the BFC website, Fazil has been in private practice at Bio Family Clinic for more than 15 years. He is an internist as well as a nephrologist.