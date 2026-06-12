ACTS Performance Troupe to present "Aladdin Jr."

A local youth theater group is preparing to transport audiences to a magical world with its upcoming production of Aladdin Jr.

ACTS Performance Troupe teaches kids all about acting, choreography, theater, and singing.

The program provides opportunities for young performers ages 8–16 to develop their talents through stage productions.

ACTS Director Antoinette Estupinan said the organization was created to provide local youth with opportunities she did not have growing up.

The troupe's latest production, Aladdin Jr., is based on the classic folk tale and Disney's animated film Aladdin.

The ACTS Performance Troupe will present Aladdin Jr. on Saturday at the Post Auditorium in Yuma. Audiences can attend one of two performances, scheduled for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.