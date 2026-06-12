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ACTS Performance Troupe to present "Aladdin Jr."

KAWC | By Alexandra Rangel
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:16 PM MST
Members of the ACTS Performance Troupe visited KAWC to discuss their upcoming production of Aladdin Jr.
Members of the ACTS Performance Troupe visited KAWC to discuss their upcoming production of Aladdin Jr.

A local youth theater group is preparing to transport audiences to a magical world with its upcoming production of Aladdin Jr.

ACTS Performance Troupe teaches kids all about acting, choreography, theater, and singing.

The program provides opportunities for young performers ages 8–16 to develop their talents through stage productions.

ACTS Director Antoinette Estupinan said the organization was created to provide local youth with opportunities she did not have growing up.

The troupe's latest production, Aladdin Jr., is based on the classic folk tale and Disney's animated film Aladdin.

The ACTS Performance Troupe will present Aladdin Jr. on Saturday at the Post Auditorium in Yuma. Audiences can attend one of two performances, scheduled for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
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News ACTS Performance TroupeYuma TheatreYuma Community Theatre
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
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