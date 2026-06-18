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Col. Charles Seaberry assumes command of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 18, 2026 at 3:01 PM MST
Col. Charles Seaberry, left, assumes command at Yuma Proving Ground on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Across from Seaberry is the previous YPG commander Col. John Nelson. Col. Seaberry is receiving the flag from Maj. Gen. Patrick Gaydon, commanding general for the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Col. Charles Seaberry, left, assumes command at Yuma Proving Ground on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Across from Seaberry is the previous YPG commander Col. John Nelson. Col. Seaberry is receiving the flag from Maj. Gen. Patrick Gaydon, commanding general for the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.

The United State Army Yuma Proving Ground is under a new leader following a recent change of command ceremony.

Col. Charles Seaberry assumed command at YPG on June 11.

"Any chance you get to take command is an honor and a privilege," Col. Seaberry told reporters. "I'm ready to get started and do whatever the mission calls for me to do."

Seaberry previously served as director of DEVCOM Forward Element-Atlantic where he led international science and technology cooperation, interoperability initiatives and research integration across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, serving as the Army's Science and Technology lead to NATO.

Col. Seaberry takes over command of YPG from Col. John Nelson. Seaberry said he's looking forward to working with YPG staff.

"What we do here is extremely important," he said. "I found that the workforce here is all in. Everybody's bought in."

Seaberry said one of the biggest priorities he'll have is to stay in line with the current administration. He said he's thankful to the YPG and greater Yuma community.

"I want to say thank you for welcoming me and my family with open arms," Col. Seaberry said. "We look forward to the couple years we have here... as the commander, I work for you."

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Stay tuned to KAWC for more from Col. John Nelson, the previous commander at Yuma Proving Ground.

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News Yuma Proving Ground
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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