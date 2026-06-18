Col. Charles Seaberry assumes command of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

The United State Army Yuma Proving Ground is under a new leader following a recent change of command ceremony.

Col. Charles Seaberry assumed command at YPG on June 11.

"Any chance you get to take command is an honor and a privilege," Col. Seaberry told reporters. "I'm ready to get started and do whatever the mission calls for me to do."

Seaberry previously served as director of DEVCOM Forward Element-Atlantic where he led international science and technology cooperation, interoperability initiatives and research integration across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, serving as the Army's Science and Technology lead to NATO.

Col. Seaberry takes over command of YPG from Col. John Nelson. Seaberry said he's looking forward to working with YPG staff.

"What we do here is extremely important," he said. "I found that the workforce here is all in. Everybody's bought in."

Seaberry said one of the biggest priorities he'll have is to stay in line with the current administration. He said he's thankful to the YPG and greater Yuma community.

"I want to say thank you for welcoming me and my family with open arms," Col. Seaberry said. "We look forward to the couple years we have here... as the commander, I work for you."

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Stay tuned to KAWC for more from Col. John Nelson, the previous commander at Yuma Proving Ground.