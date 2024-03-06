Arizona Edition: Pronghorn Depend on Military Intervention
Sonoran Pronghorn can be found inside of the Barry M. Goldwater Mountain Ranges, which are managed by the U.S. Marine Corps and Air force.
Each December a small number of pronghorn are gathered in Boma pens inside the Kofa Wildlife Refuge, given medical care, and let out into a larger fenced area, before later being set free onto the wide-open range.
1 of 3 — Pronghorn Capture and Release at the Kofa Wildlife Refuge
U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared K. Stone, center, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, assists in releasing a Sonoran Pronghorn back into the wild during their annual capture and release at the Kofa Wildlife Refuge near Yuma, Arizona, Dec 19, 2023. In 1967 the Pronghorn was listed in as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Preservation Act, in 2002 the population plummeted to only 21 Pronghorn in the U.S. and for over two decades there has been a federal collaborative effort to maintain the health, safety and security of the growing species. His hometown is Salt Lake City, Utah. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)
2 of 3 — Pronghorn Capture and Release at the Kofa Wildlife Refuge
A Sonoran Pronghorn is released back out into the wild during the annual capture and release at the Kofa Wildlife Refuge near Yuma, Arizona, Dec. 19, 2023.
3 of 3 — Pronghorn Capture and Release at the Kofa Wildlife Refuge
Members of various federal animal agencies prepare to transport a Sonoran Pronghorn during their annual capture and release at the Kofa Wildlife Refuge near Yuma, Arizona, Dec 19, 2023.
