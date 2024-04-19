Arizona Edition Friday: Cows and the Marines, South County higher ed, and history on the road

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:00-18:15 - Chris McDaniel visits a herd of cattle the United States Marine Corp is using to rehabilitate military land as part of aDepartment of the Navy's pilot project at MCAS-Yuma.

18:15-22:55 - AZPM's Steve Jess visits a road marker north of Tucson where a part of Hollywood history came to a sudden end. This story is part of a statewide partnership among Arizona public radio stations.

23:52-30:20 - State and Regional News - Election worker exodus, Tribe concerned over uranium movement, remembering Yuma Councilmember Gary Knight.

31:35-40:30 - KNAU's Bree Burkitt visits a road marker in Flagstaff that is a memorial to victims of a 1956 crash of two passenger planes at the Grand Canyon. KAWC's Chris McDaniel discovers the varied ways the Yuma Quartermaster Depot has been used since its founding.

40:55-50:45 - Victor Calderon visits Arizona Western College's satellite campus in San Luis to learn more about higher education in South Yuma County.

Note: AWC is KAWC's license holder.

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast.