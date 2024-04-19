© 2024 KAWC
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition Friday: Cows and the Marines, South County higher ed, and history on the road

By Lou Gum,
Chris McDanielVictor Calderón
Published April 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:00-18:15 - Chris McDaniel visits a herd of cattle the United States Marine Corp is using to rehabilitate military land as part of aDepartment of the Navy's pilot project at MCAS-Yuma.

18:15-22:55 - AZPM's Steve Jess visits a road marker north of Tucson where a part of Hollywood history came to a sudden end. This story is part of a statewide partnership among Arizona public radio stations.

23:52-30:20 - State and Regional News - Election worker exodus, Tribe concerned over uranium movement, remembering Yuma Councilmember Gary Knight.

31:35-40:30 - KNAU's Bree Burkitt visits a road marker in Flagstaff that is a memorial to victims of a 1956 crash of two passenger planes at the Grand Canyon. KAWC's Chris McDaniel discovers the varied ways the Yuma Quartermaster Depot has been used since its founding.

40:55-50:45 - Victor Calderon visits Arizona Western College's satellite campus in San Luis to learn more about higher education in South Yuma County.
Note: AWC is KAWC's license holder.

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast.

Arizona Edition MCAS YumaU.S. Department of DefenseAWC San Luis CenterGary Knight
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Chris McDaniel
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
