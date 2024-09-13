Arizona Edition Friday: ACC candidate called to action, mobile homes and heat, and AZ as campaign hotspot

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:45-20:20 - Lou Gum speaks with Democrat Ylenia Aguilar about her campaign for a seat on the Arizona Corporation Commission.

21:19-32:30 - Chris McDaniel with a look at stories making headlines this week, including reports from KUNC's Alex Hager, Alex Rodriguez of the Arizona News Connection and the KAWC Student Newsroom.

32:50-41:40 - Victor Calderon speaks with Patricia Solis, lead researcher on an ASU study of extreme heat and mobile homes.

41:45-48:50 - Chris McDaniel speaks with Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro, in Arizona this week stumping for the Harris-Walz campaign, about why Arizona is a battleground state this election season.

