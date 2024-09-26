© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition: Candidates highlight party differences in approach to ACC

By Lou Gum
Published September 26, 2024 at 2:16 PM MST
In this episode...

This month we are focused on bringing you in-depth conversations with the candidates looking to represent you in various levels of government from school board to Congress.

Today, two candidates for the Arizona Corporation Commission – one a Republican who says utilities should not be subsidized, the other a Democrat, who says they need more incentive to do what’s right for consumers and the environment.

There are eight candidates for the ACC – a government body most of us don’t think much about outside of big rate increase requests that are covered annually in the media or around election time, when the diverse way the major political parties view the commission comes to light.

Three democrats, three Republicans and two Green Party candidates are up for three open seats on the five-member commission.

For the last several terms the ACC has been dominated by Republicans. The current makeup of the commission is four Republicans and one Democrat. The lone Democrat, Anna Tovar, is not seeking reelection so there is a chance the commission will have only Republicans should all three Republican candidates win in this election cycle.

Today we hear from Republican Rene Lopez and Democrat Joshua Polachek.

