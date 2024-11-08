Arizona Edition: Election round-up, The Intern Show, smells in the bible

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:44-22:15 - The KAWC News team revisits conversations with the candidates currently leading their races to learn more about what kinds of leaders they might be for Yuma County.

23:00-34:00 - The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom with a look at higher ed news and conversations with young people who just voted for the first-time.

34:30-39:15 - Chris McDaniel introduces us to a local marine who received an award for helping the Navy remove barnacles and rust from military aircraft - a local effort that will soon expand to other military bases.

39:20-55:00 - Lou Gum speaks with AWC Chemistry professor Scott Donnelly and English professor Eric Hill about an upcoming presentation on what biblical times might have smelled like, and what that teaches us about history, science, and the human experience.

