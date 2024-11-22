© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: South County hospitals, teacher of the year, The Intern Show

By Lou Gum
Published November 22, 2024 at 9:56 AM MST
00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:37-06:43 - Chris McDaniel reports on a ceremony in San Luis to kick off the building of a new medical center by Onvida Health.

06:45-12:57 - Lou Gum speaks with Dr. Kristina Diaz about Onvida's new partnership with the VA and what it means for residency training.

13:00-20:15 - Victor Calderon speaks to Amanda Aguirre, President and CEO of Regional Center for Borer Health about how plans for its new hospital are progressing.

21:20-33:00 - The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom with a preview of a LeadHership workshop at the AWC San Luis campus, a look at higher ed news and a preview of AWC Theater's 310 in Yuma competition.

34:00-40:15 - Lou Gum with a look at news from the week, including a report from the KUNC Colorado River reporting desk.

40:30-51:15 - The Arizona Department of Education's Office of English Language Acquisition Services named a Sunrise Elementary School kindergarten teacher their 2024 English Language Teacher of the Year. Victor Calderon speaks with Aneli Obregon.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

