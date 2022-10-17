© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

The Field: Mayes on AG's role in Water Crisis and Understanding the Dark Money Prop

Published October 17, 2022 at 9:47 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

This week on The Field from KAWC. Recent developments have the Arizona Clean Elections Commission debating the future of its relationship with an Arizona PBS station.

Also, Democratic Attorney General candidate Kris Mayes is here to talk about the recent abortion ruling, and why she’s ready to dive into the issue of water.

Plus, should big money donors have to disclose to which campaigns they give? We explore Proposition 211 with Howard Ficher of Capitol Media Services.

And, we have new poll numbers for the US Senate race from our friends at OH Predictive Insights.

Tags
The Field from KAWC Arizona PoliticsKris MayesArizona elections
Stay Connected
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
See stories by Lisa Sturgis
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes