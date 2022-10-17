The Field: Mayes on AG's role in Water Crisis and Understanding the Dark Money Prop

This week on The Field from KAWC. Recent developments have the Arizona Clean Elections Commission debating the future of its relationship with an Arizona PBS station.

Also, Democratic Attorney General candidate Kris Mayes is here to talk about the recent abortion ruling, and why she’s ready to dive into the issue of water.

Plus, should big money donors have to disclose to which campaigns they give? We explore Proposition 211 with Howard Ficher of Capitol Media Services.

And, we have new poll numbers for the US Senate race from our friends at OH Predictive Insights.