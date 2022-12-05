The Field: The Politics of Colorado River Water Policy 100 Years after Historic Agreement

In 1922 the seven Colorado River Basin states came together to make an agreement to manage the mighty river’s rushing waters.

The resulting compact between Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, and the country of Mexico was the first multi-state collaboration, multinational agreement, of its kind.

This week on The Field we examine its history with KUNC journalist Luke Runyon.

Then we’ll hear from Sarah Porter, the director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy for her perspective on whether the compact will continue to serve us in the future.

Plus, Congressman Raúl Grijalva has long been a vocal advocate of conservation. He talks about supporting a holistic approach to keep the water flowing, the crops growing, and to make sure the lights stay on.

