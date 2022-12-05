© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The Field: The Politics of Colorado River Water Policy 100 Years after Historic Agreement

Published December 5, 2022 at 1:32 PM MST
In 1922 the seven Colorado River Basin states came together to make an agreement to manage the mighty river’s rushing waters.

The resulting compact between Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, and the country of Mexico was the first multi-state collaboration, multinational agreement, of its kind.

This week on The Field we examine its history with KUNC journalist Luke Runyon.

Then we’ll hear from Sarah Porter, the director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy for her perspective on whether the compact will continue to serve us in the future.

Plus, Congressman Raúl Grijalva has long been a vocal advocate of conservation. He talks about supporting a holistic approach to keep the water flowing, the crops growing, and to make sure the lights stay on.

Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
