What's Up Yuma? Radio - Canal Run Club Yuma & Tenille Grundy

We’re kicking off today’s show with Eric Costanos, founder of Canal Run Club Yuma. What started as a handful of runners meeting along the canals has exploded into one of the fastest-growing communities in town. From sunrises to social media, CRCY has built a culture of family, friendship, and movement that’s inspiring Yuma to lace up.
Then, we’re joined by Tenille Grundy, a fourth-generation leader of Yuma Furniture Company. After a career with major brands like Petco, Kashi, and PepsiCo, Tenille has returned to carry on her family’s nearly 100-year legacy in Yuma. She’s here to share her journey, the future of Yuma Furniture, and their community work with the Hope to Dream program, which has provided over 140,000 beds to children in need.