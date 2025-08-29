© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What’s Up Yuma Radio - Sandy Curtis & Jennifer Crain

Published August 29, 2025 at 3:12 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 1  — maxresdefault.jpg

First, we’re joined by Sandy Curtis, owner and director of Yuma Preschool. For over 36 years, Sandy has led the longest-running preschool in Yuma, shaping generations of families with a focus on confidence, character, curiosity, and creativity. Then, we’ll hear from Jennifer Crain, pediatric nurse, homeschooling mom, and founder of The Family Room Yuma. Her brand-new family lounge and enrichment space opens September 9th, offering a welcoming “third space” for families to relax, play, and connect.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Latest Episodes