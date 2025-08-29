What’s Up Yuma Radio - Sandy Curtis & Jennifer Crain

First, we’re joined by Sandy Curtis, owner and director of Yuma Preschool. For over 36 years, Sandy has led the longest-running preschool in Yuma, shaping generations of families with a focus on confidence, character, curiosity, and creativity. Then, we’ll hear from Jennifer Crain, pediatric nurse, homeschooling mom, and founder of The Family Room Yuma. Her brand-new family lounge and enrichment space opens September 9th, offering a welcoming “third space” for families to relax, play, and connect.