What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - David Powers of Homes of Hope & Marcia Hernandez of Brush It Art Studio

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published September 2, 2025 at 4:34 PM MST
We’re joined by David Powers, a 3rd generation Yuma native, former rodeo competitor, author, and founder of ministries like Homes of Hope and King’s Kids. His work spans from mentoring youth locally to missionary efforts abroad.

Then, we’ll hear from Marcia Hernandez, co-founder of Brush It Art Studio in Yuma. Raised in San Luis and Yuma, she rediscovered painting as a form of healing and now leads creative workshops that bring people together through art and culture.

