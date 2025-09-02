What's Up Yuma? Radio - David Powers of Homes of Hope & Marcia Hernandez of Brush It Art Studio

1 of 2 — WUY_045_David Powers_Homes of Hope_King's Kids.jpg
We’re joined by David Powers, a 3rd generation Yuma native, former rodeo competitor, author, and founder of ministries like Homes of Hope and King’s Kids. His work spans from mentoring youth locally to missionary efforts abroad.
Then, we’ll hear from Marcia Hernandez, co-founder of Brush It Art Studio in Yuma. Raised in San Luis and Yuma, she rediscovered painting as a form of healing and now leads creative workshops that bring people together through art and culture.