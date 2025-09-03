What's Up Yuma? Radio - Chris Wheeler & Crystal Devoe

1 of 2 — WUY_046_Chris Wheeler_Prison Hill Brewery.jpg
Chris Wheeler — owner and founder of Prison Hill Brewing Company. He went from studying science and running a biomedical company to opening Yuma’s first craft brewery, blending chemistry and creativity in every pint.
Then, Crystal Devoe of Devoe Ranch Delicacies joins us. Her family-run cottage bakery brings Yuma fresh sourdough, bagels, and sweets — all baked with love right from her home kitchen.