What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Chris Wheeler & Crystal Devoe

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published September 3, 2025 at 11:53 AM MST
Chris Wheeler — owner and founder of Prison Hill Brewing Company. He went from studying science and running a biomedical company to opening Yuma’s first craft brewery, blending chemistry and creativity in every pint.

Then, Crystal Devoe of Devoe Ranch Delicacies joins us. Her family-run cottage bakery brings Yuma fresh sourdough, bagels, and sweets — all baked with love right from her home kitchen.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
