What's Up Yuma? Radio - Terri Watts & Jason McCurry with Domingo Flores

First up, Terri Watts & Jason McCurry — Terri is a Yuma realtor who prides herself on honesty, integrity, and guiding families through big life decisions, and Jason is an independent mortgage broker dedicated to making the path to homeownership clear and approachable. Together, they share their stories, perspectives, and what Yuma means to them.
Then, Domingo Flores joins us — after 22 years working as a probation officer, he made a bold pivot into a whole new chapter. From California roots to Yuma community life, his journey is inspiring, funny, and full of second chances.