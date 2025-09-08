What's Up Yuma? Radio - Sara Morales & Cassie Drake of Blessed Beverage with Kylee Richards of Howdy

1 of 2 — WUY_048_Sara Morales & Cassie Drake_Blessed Beverage.jpg
First up, Sara Morales & Cassie Drake — sisters, founders, and the team behind Blessed Beverage Co. Their journey weaves faith, wellness, and entrepreneurship, from Sara’s powerful testimony and recovery story to building a retro-chic mocktail brand with scripture on every can.
Then, Kylee Richards joins us — born and raised in Yuma, she turned her creative drive and fashion background into Howdy, a one-of-a-kind shop full of local goods, unique finds, and community spirit. Her story is all about taking risks, following passion, and giving back.