What's Up Yuma? Radio - Karina Jones former ED of United Way Yuma County still loves her city

Karina Jones is a Yuma community leader with more than a decade of experience bringing people together across nonprofits, businesses, and faith communities to serve our region. She most recently served as Executive Director of United Way of Yuma County, where she helped lead major fundraising efforts, supported new programs, and worked to strengthen long-term stability. Karina now oversees We Love Our City, an outreach ministry through Church for the City focused on serving and loving Yuma through practical, hands-on service. She’s been married for 14 years to her husband Tyrone.