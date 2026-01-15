© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Karina Jones former ED of United Way Yuma County still loves her city

By Jonny Porter
Published January 15, 2026 at 2:35 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Karina Jones is a Yuma community leader with more than a decade of experience bringing people together across nonprofits, businesses, and faith communities to serve our region. She most recently served as Executive Director of United Way of Yuma County, where she helped lead major fundraising efforts, supported new programs, and worked to strengthen long-term stability. Karina now oversees We Love Our City, an outreach ministry through Church for the City focused on serving and loving Yuma through practical, hands-on service. She’s been married for 14 years to her husband Tyrone.

Today's cohost is Veronica Shorr

Tags
What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Latest Episodes