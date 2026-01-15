What's Up Yuma? Radio - KAWC's Victor Calderón talks about his love of Sports, Journalism, History and Politics

Victor Calderón is one of the trusted voices behind KAWC News, serving as News Producer and Host with a long background in reporting and storytelling across the Southwest.
Victor started his journalism career in 2004 and has covered everything from agriculture and education to Latino community news. He’s been in Arizona since 2012, and today we’ll talk about what it’s really like covering Yuma and the border region, how stories come together behind the scenes, and what he thinks the rest of the country gets wrong about life out here. Jonny really wanted to ask, "What do you do in that office all day?"