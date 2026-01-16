© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio - Bryan Nance, Founder of Elemental LifeSpa

By Jonny Porter
Published January 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM MST
After overcoming years of chronic pain, burnout, and a battle with alcohol and drug addiction, Bryan Nance committed to rebuilding his life from the inside out and founded Elemental LifeSpa, a wellness space built on personal transformation. He joins us in the studio to share the journey that led him to discover science-backed therapies that helped restore his health and reshape his purpose and today he’s focused on helping others in Yuma reconnect with their bodies, reclaim their vitality, and build real long-term wellness through education and consistency.

