What's Up Yuma? Radio - Bryan Nance, Founder of Elemental LifeSpa

After overcoming years of chronic pain, burnout, and a battle with alcohol and drug addiction, Bryan Nance committed to rebuilding his life from the inside out and founded Elemental LifeSpa, a wellness space built on personal transformation. He joins us in the studio to share the journey that led him to discover science-backed therapies that helped restore his health and reshape his purpose and today he’s focused on helping others in Yuma reconnect with their bodies, reclaim their vitality, and build real long-term wellness through education and consistency.